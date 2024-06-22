News World Bayern Munich on verge of signing Crystal Palace winger Michael Olisee | Bayern make contact with Hakan Calhanoglu

Bayern Munich on verge of signing Crystal Palace winger Michael Olisee | Bayern make contact with Hakan Calhanoglu

According to Saturday's media reports, Bayern Munich is close to finalizing a deal with Michael Olise from Crystal Palace. Additionally, both German and Turkish sources claimed that Bayern has reached out to Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

DPA WORLD Published June 22,2024 Subscribe

Bayern Munich are on the verge of signing Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, media reports said on Saturday.



The 22-year-old - who missed out on the France Euro 2024 squad - has reached an agreement with the German record champions, according to the BBC and others.



Olise, also being courted by top English clubs, could be an alternative to Bayern wingers Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman.



Meanwhile, reports from Germany and Türkiye say Bayern have made contact with Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.



The 30-year-old, who played in the Bundesliga for SV Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen, is now at Inter having also played for Milan.



According to a report in German newspaper Bild, he is a candidate for Bayern's midfield under new coach Vincent Kompany if a deal for Fulham's Joao Palhinha does not materialize.



TRT Sports in Türkiye said Calhanoglu has confirmed that Bayern have made contact.









