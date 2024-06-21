Israel summons Armenian envoy over Palestinian recognition

Israel on Friday summoned the Armenian ambassador for a "harsh reprimand conversation" after the former Soviet republic said it recognized the state of Palestine.

"Following Armenia's recognition of a Palestinian state, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Ambassador of Armenia to Israel for a harsh reprimand conversation," the Foreign Ministry said in a brief statement.

Earlier on Friday, Armenia said it recognized the state of Palestine, the latest country to do so during the war in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 37,000 Palestinians since Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas incursion that claimed 1,200 lives. Yerevan said it was against violence towards civilian population.

Spain, Norway, Ireland and Slovenia have all recently recognized Palestinian statehood.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel also stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure unhindered provision of urgent aid to the blockaded territory.















