Turkish Coast Guard rescues dozens of irregular migrants pushed back by Greece

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 67 irregular migrants pushed back into Turkish waters by Greek forces and apprehended 50, it said on Friday.

Turkish forces carried out several operations off the Aegean coast on Thursday.

Thirty irregular migrants, including two children, were rescued from life rafts pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by the Greek Coast Guard off the coast of southwestern Mugla province.

Another 37 irregular migrants, also pushed back by Greece, including 11 children, were rescued from life rafts off the coast of southwestern Aydin province.

Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

In a separate operation in Mugla, 12 irregular migrants, including two children, and one suspected smuggler were apprehended from a rubber dinghy.

In addition, 18 irregular migrants and one suspected smuggler were apprehended in the Marmaris coast of Mugla with the assistance of the local gendarmerie.

Off the coast of western Seferihisar, Izmir province, 20 irregular migrants, including 10 children, and three suspected smugglers were held after a joint chase with local police.

Türkiye is a major transit point for asylum seekers trying to reach Europe to start a new life, especially those fleeing wars and persecution.