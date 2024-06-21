Belarus launches surprise combat readiness check

Belarus announed on Friday a surprise combat readiness check of the national armed forces.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that forces will train in several regions, without specifying the term of the drill.

"Military units and units of operational commands, special operations forces, missile forces and artillery, as well as the Air Force and air defense forces, are involved in this inspection," the ministry said.

Training grounds and some areas of the Brest and Gomel regions will be used during the drill.