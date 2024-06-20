Israel is fundamental cause of catastrophe in Gaza: Türkiye’s permanent representative to UN

Israel is the fundamental cause of the catastrophe seen in Gaza, Türkiye's permanent representative to the UN Office in Geneva said Wednesday.

"The fundamental cause of the catastrophe we face in Gaza today is the Israeli occupation. As long as this occupation persists, resistance against the occupation by Palestinians will also continue," said Burak Akcapar.

Akcapar's remarks came after former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay, Chair commissioner of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem and Israel, which is investigating crimes committed in occupied Palestinian territories, presented the commission's report during an interactive dialogue session held within the framework of the 56th Session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Akcapar said the report exposes some of the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Israeli forces against civilians in Gaza.

He pointed out that Israel's continuous refusal to cooperate with the Commission has overshadowed the report, and findings based on Israeli sources regarding attacks on Israel did not pass the objectivity test.

He further said they support the report's call for an immediate and sustainable cease-fire, the lifting of the Gaza blockade and the uninterrupted, adequate and continuous delivery of humanitarian aid, as well as the mutual release of detainees and prisoners and an end to the targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure.

He noted that these calls are in line with Resolution 2735 adopted by the UN Security Council aiming to achieve a cease-fire in Gaza.

Urging every member of the global community to support the sovereign state of Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders with its capital in East Jerusalem, Akcapar said that "Türkiye, as a leading humanitarian donor for Gaza, is ready to contribute to efforts aimed at resolving this significant conflict in our region."









