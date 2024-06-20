The Hunger Games' veteran actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88

Canadian actor Donald Sutherland arrives for the UK premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 in Leicester Square, Central London, Britain, 05 November 2015 (reissued 20 June 2024). (EPA File Photo)

Veteran Canadian actor Donald Sutherland, 88, known for roles in The Hunger Games, M*A*S*H, Klute, Ordinary People, and The Italian Job, has died, his son confirmed on Thursday.

"With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away," Sutherland's son, Kiefer Sutherland, who is also an actor, wrote on X.

Praising his father's career in the history of film, Sutherland said: "Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, during a news conference, conveyed his condolences to the Sutherland family and fans over the death of the legendary actor, saying that Sutherland "will be deeply missed."

Born in Saint John, New Brunswick, on July 17, 1935, Donald Sutherland earned a double major in engineering and drama from the Victoria University.

Despite being in over 100 films, Sutherland was never nominated for an Academy Award but received an honorary Oscar in 2017, as well as Primetime Emmy Award and two Golden Globes.