2 KILLED, 3 SERIOUSLY INJURED IN BLAST IN MONTENEGROS CITY

2 killed, 3 seriously injured in blast in Montenegro's city

At least two people were killed and three others seriously injured when an explosive device went off near a sports center in Montenegro's old royal capital city on Thursday morning.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement that the explosion occurred near a sports center in Cetinje.

Radio Television Montenegro reported that it was a bomb blast linked to the country's drug gangs.

The police closed down the sports center after collecting materials from the blast site for forensic text and investigating the explosion.