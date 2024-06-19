News World Baby girl killed in dog attack in Coventry in West Midlands

Tragically, a baby girl, aged seven months, passed away at a hospital in the UK city of Coventry. The incident occurred after she was bitten by a household pet dog. According to West Midlands Police, authorities responded to a call at a property in Coventry at approximately 3 pm on Sunday due to the serious head injuries sustained by the child.

DPA WORLD Published June 19,2024

A seven-month-old baby girl has died in hospital after being bitten by a pet dog at home in the UK city of Coventry in the West Midlands.



The girl suffered serious head injuries. Officers were called to a property in Coventry shortly after 3 pm on Sunday, West Midlands Police said.



Police and ambulance service colleagues arrived at the home within minutes, a statement released by the force on Wednesday confirmed.





The statement added: "A seven-month-old baby girl had received serious injuries to her head after being bitten by the family's dog inside the home."



"She received treatment at the scene by paramedics before being rushed to hospital for further treatment. Tragically, she died a short time later. Our thoughts remain with her family at this devastating time."



The pet dog, which isn't classed as a dangerous breed, was removed from the home on Sunday and humanely destroyed, police said.



"We are in the early stages of our investigation and our inquiries are continuing. Anyone with any information should contact us."











