Putin: Russia, North Korea unite in resisting Western pressures

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia and North Korea will move towards an even closer cooperation that will strengthen the sovereignty of the countries and unite them in their resistance against Western pressures, TASS agency reported on Wednesday.



Citing Putin's article in the Rodong Sinmun North Korean newspaper, published on the day Putin was set to visit Pyongyang, TASS reported Putin said North Korea was and remains Moscow's "staunch, like-minded partner."



Putin has said he will bring relations with North Korea to a higher level and pledged invariable support, Pyongyang's state media KCNA said ahead of his planned visit to the country.







