Fire breaks out at Novo Nordisk building in Copenhagen

A fire broke out on Tuesday at a Novo Nordisk building in Denmark, the pharmaceuticals giant told Reuters.

"We can confirm that a fire broke out this afternoon in the roof of an office building rented by Novo Nordisk on Krogshojvej in Bagsvaerd," Novo's spokesperson said, adding that the building in question was not the company's head office.

"The fire brigade and police are on site and the fire is now under control," Novo added.

Local police had responded to a fire on Krogshojvej in Bagsvaerd, some 13 kilometres northeast from Copenhagen central, the Copenhagen police said on social media platform X.





