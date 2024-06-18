News World China slams NATO chief Stoltenberg for comments on role in Ukraine war

On Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry strongly denounced NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's suggestion of punishing China for its backing of Russia in the Ukrainian conflict.

DPA WORLD Published June 18,2024

NATO should engage in self-reflection, rather than smear China, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said in Beijing.

During a visit to the United States, Stoltenberg said China was ostensibly keeping out of the conflict, while in reality fuelling the largest armed conflict in Europe since World War II.



NATO should engage in self-reflection, rather than smear China, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said in Beijing.



During a visit to the United States, Stoltenberg said China was ostensibly keeping out of the conflict, while in reality fuelling the largest armed conflict in Europe since World War II.



"And at the same time, it wants to maintain good relations with the West. Well, Beijing cannot have it both ways. At some point – and unless China changes course – allies need to impose a cost," Stoltenberg said.



Lin responded that China was not party to the Ukraine crisis and was committed to promoting peace talks.



Beijing is seen in the West as Russia's staunchest ally, offering support on the international stage while remaining ostensibly neutral.



The US has imposed sanctions on a number of Chinese companies for supplying Russia with technology for manufacturing arms.



Lin called on the "relevant parties" to stop deflecting the blame and fuelling the flames and to take concrete actions to promote the political settlement of the crisis.





