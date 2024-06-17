Turkish aid group TDV hands out meat to needy in Kazakhstan on Eid al-Adha

A group affiliated with Türkiye's top religious body started distributing meat to disabled people and families in need in Kazakhstan to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

At the event organized at an association for the visually impaired in the capital Astana, officials of the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) -- group associated with the Turkish Religious Affairs Directorate -- started the distribution of the meat to needy families.

During the holiday, it is customary for Muslims to give meat to the needy.

Neset Bodur, religious affairs adviser at the Turkish Embassy in Astana, told Anadolu on Monday that they started the distribution and will hand out approximately 700 shares of meat.

Of the 100 cattle the Turkish group used, 40 were sacrificed in Astana, 30 in Almaty, 20 in Shymkent, and 10 in Turkestan.

The meat donations come from livestock, sacrificed in honor of the scriptural story of the Prophet Abraham sacrificing a ram as commanded by God.

Stressing that they distributed the meat primarily to disabled and needy families in Kazakhstan, Bodur added: "Feasts are days when love, brotherhood, and friendship reach their peak. On this occasion, I send best wishes to our brothers and sisters all over the world."







