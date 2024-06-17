NATO chief calls on Western allies to 'impose a cost' on China for supporting Russia amid Ukraine war

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called Monday for China to face consequences if it keeps supporting Russia, accusing Beijing of worsening the Ukraine war while seeking better relations with the West.

"Beijing cannot have it both ways. At some point -- and unless China changes course -- allies need to impose a cost. There should be consequences," Stoltenberg said at the Wilson Center in Washington.

Stoltenberg: Over 20 NATO allies to spend at least 2% of GDP on defense in 2024

More than 20 NATO members will meet the alliance target of spending at least 2 percent of GDP on defense this year, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement.

Speaking to the Wilson Center thinkthank, Stoltenberg said the number of NATO allies now meeting the spending target of 2 percent of GDP compares to less than 10 members five years ago.







