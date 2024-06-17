Kosovo files complaint with UEFA over racist displays by Serbian fans

Kosovo on Monday filed a complaint with European football's governing body UEFA about Serbian fans allegedly making discriminatory and racist displays against Kosovo during the ongoing European Football Championship.

The Football Federation of Kosovo (FFK) said in a statement that a match between Serbia and England saw unhindered displays of such messages.

It said it protested to UEFA because Serbian fans at the match "displayed flags, slogans, and chants containing political, chauvinist, and racist messages against Kosovo ... In the complaint submitted to UEFA with the necessary evidence, the FFK stated that such cases repeatedly demanded strict disciplinary measures against the Serbian Football Federation."

The Kosovo federation asked organizers to not allow such displays in future matches as they tend to motivate nationalist groups and threaten the region's fragile security.

"Football should not serve to encourage hate speech by chauvinists and racists,'' said the statement.

Serbia and England faced off on Sunday in the EURO 2024 Group C, with England winning.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 and was recognized by many countries, including Türkiye. But Belgrade has never recognized Kosovo and claims it is still part of neighboring Serbia.