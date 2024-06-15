FREEZING UKRAINES CONFLICT IS A RECIPE FOR FURTHER WAR: EU CHIEF

Freezing the conflict in Ukraine is not an answer but a recipe for future wars of aggression, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a Ukraine summit in the Swiss resort of Buergenstock.

"Freezing the conflict today, with foreign troops occupying Ukrainian land, is not the answer. It is a recipe for future wars of aggression," she said in her speech.

"Instead we need to support a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace for Ukraine. One that restores Ukraine's sovereignty and its territorial integrity."









