US urges Iran to cooperate with UN’s nuclear watchdog

The US urged Iran on Thursday to cooperate with the UN's nuclear watchdog after it reported that Tehran continues to expand its nuclear program.

"Iran must cooperate with the IAEA without further delay to fully implement its legally binding safeguards obligations," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

The statement came after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Thursday in a report that Iran is further expanding its nuclear capacities, one week after the agency's board of governors passed a resolution criticizing Tehran's lack of cooperation.

The report showed that Iran aims to continue expanding its nuclear program "in ways that have no credible peaceful purpose," Miller said.

"We remain in close coordination with our partners and allies and are prepared to continue to increase pressure on Iran should its non-cooperation with the IAEA continue," he added.
















