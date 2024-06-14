UKRAINE REJECTS RUSSIAS PEACE PROPOSAL OFFERED BY PRESIDENT PUTIN

Ukraine rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin's peace offer within hours on Friday, claiming there are no new "peace proposals" from Moscow.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in a statement on X: "There are no new 'peace proposals' from Russia," and that the Russian leadership has inadequately assessed realities.

Earlier in the day Putin said at a meeting with Foreign Ministry employees in Moscow that Russia is making "another concrete, real peace proposal" to Kyiv.

"If Kyiv and the Western capitals reject it as before, then it is their business, their political and moral responsibility for the continuation of the bloodshed," Putin said.

Russia launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine in Feb. 2022.