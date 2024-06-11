Finland suspects Russian military plane of violating its airspace

A Russian military plane is suspected of violating Finnish airspace early Monday, Finland's Defense Ministry said.

"The suspected violation took place on the morning of June 10, 2024 over the eastern Gulf of Finland," the ministry said in a statement.

The aircraft remained in Finnish airspace for about two minutes and at its deepest point flew 2.5 kilometers (1.55 miles) into the country's territory, it added.

"We take this suspected territorial violation seriously, and investigations have begun," said Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen.

In August 2022, Finland said it believed that two Russian fighter jets had entered Finnish airspace over the Gulf of Finland.













