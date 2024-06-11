Britain’s foreign secretary welcomes adoption of UN resolution for cease-fire in Gaza

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron welcomed the UN Security Council's adoption Monday of a U.S. draft resolution aimed at a comprehensive cease-fire in Gaza, calling it a crucial step towards ending the Israel-Hamas war.

In a statement on X, Cameron emphasized the importance of the resolution in alleviating the prolonged suffering experienced by both Palestinians and Israelis.

"The resolution on a ceasefire and hostage deal passed at the United Nations is an important step in bringing about an end to the conflict," he said.

"There can now be no excuses. Hamas must accept this deal. It will stop the fighting, stop the suffering."

Highlighting the widespread support for the resolution, Cameron noted that Israel had already offered the deal and it has received backing from the U.S.

Additionally, the UN, including Muslim-majority countries such as Algeria, have endorsed it.

Cameron called on Hamas to embrace the proposal, saying they "are now the one thing standing in the way of bringing this to an end."

"The situation in Gaza is catastrophic. The suffering has gone on for far too long, and my thoughts are with the families of those still captive and all the innocent lives, both Palestinian and Israeli, that have been lost," he said.

"The hostage deal on the table is something that the United Kingdom has long called for, and we urge all sides to seize this opportunity. Now more than ever is the time for diplomacy. Now more than ever is the time for lasting peace," he added.

The UN Security Council earlier adopted a resolution that supports a Gaza cease-fire proposal announced by U.S. President Joe Biden with 14 votes in favor and only Russia's abstention.

The adopted resolution highlights the diplomatic efforts led by Egypt, the U.S. and Qatar and welcomes Biden's three-phase proposal presented on May 31.

The Palestinian group Hamas welcomed the provisions of the Security Council resolution and its affirmation of a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, the exchange of prisoners, reconstruction, the return of displaced persons to their areas of residence and the rejection of any demographic changes or reduction in the size of the Gaza Strip, as well as the introduction of necessary aid for the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Hamas also expressed its willingness to cooperate with mediators to engage in indirect negotiations on implementing the resolution's principles, saying they are "consistent with the demands of our people and resistance."

Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 37,100 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and nearly 84,700 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.