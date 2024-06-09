KIM SISTER VOWS NEW RESPONSE TO SOUTH KOREAS LOUDSPEAKER PROPAGANDA

The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Seoul could expect a "new response" and warned of a "very dangerous situation" after the South resumed propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts near the border on Sunday, Yonhap reported.

Kim Yo Jong, one of the regime's key spokespeople, said that "if South Korea chooses to engage in the leaflet-scattering and loudspeaker provocations across the border, without a doubt, they will witness our new response," the South Korean news agency said, citing the North's state-run KCNA.

She added that the loudspeaker broadcasts, which the South resumed Sunday after weeks of trash-filled balloons being sent across the border from the North, are "a prelude to a very dangerous situation."







