SPANISH PM: ITS URGENT FOR ALL TO SUPPORT ICJ IN IMPLEMENTATION OF MEASURES AGAINST ISRAEL

Spanish PM: It's 'urgent' for all to support ICJ in implementation of measures against Israel

The Spanish prime minister on Thursday called on all states to support the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the implementation of the provisional measures against Israel.

Pedro Sanchez's remarks came after Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares announced Spain's decision to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel.

Spain is "committed to peace, prosperity, and international legality," Sanchez stressed at the closing of the general assembly of the Spanish Business Confederation of the Social Economy in Madrid, and said: "Given the failure of the Israeli government to comply with the request of the International Court of Justice to stop the war, and in support of respect for international law and the United Nations, we intervene in the procedure initiated by South Africa."

"Because it is urgent that we all support the court so that the precautionary measures for military detention are carried out," he said. "And it is essential that we strengthen the United Nations together, supporting the role of the court as the highest judicial body of an international system based on rules."

"Spain is going to stay on the right side of history," he added.

Regarding a recent Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering thousands of displaced people in the Nuseirat refugee camp, the central Gaza Strip, which killed at least 39 Palestinians, he said that it adds to the "unbearable figure" of over 36,000 Gazan victims since Oct. 7.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 36,600 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and over 83,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the ICJ, which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.