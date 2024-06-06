Türkiye, Uzbekistan to further deepen partnership, says President Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Thursday that the Uzbek president's visit will further deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

"I believe that this important visit, which has great meaning for us, will further strengthen our cooperation," Erdoğan said at a joint news conference with Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Erdoğan said he was very pleased to Mirziyoyev and his delegation for a third meeting of the Türkiye-Uzbekistan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

"Today's meeting was successful," said Erdoğan, adding that they discussed steps to further deepen the partnership.

The pair discussed concrete steps to take in trade, agriculture, transportation, energy, culture, education and the defense industry, he said, and signed agreements as part of the Council meeting, which will diversify the cooperation between the two countries.

"We are pleased that Turkish investments in Uzbekistan are increasing day by day. We will continue to encourage our business people to increase their investments in Uzbekistan and establish ties that will strengthen our partnership," he said.

He expressed hope to reach the $5 billion trade volume target as soon as possible.

Erdoğan praised Mirziyoyev's effort to draw a "different horizon" for his country with the Third Renaissance Project.

"He (Mirziyoyev) carried Uzbekistan to enviable points with the economic reforms he implemented in a wide range of fields, from energy to agriculture. I wholeheartedly congratulate my brother, who made Uzbekistan a prominent power in a short time," he said.

Erdoğan also presented the Order of State medal to Mirziyoyev for his unique contributions to the Türkiye-Uzbekistan brotherhood.

TÜRKIYE, UZBEKISTAN SIGN 'HISTORICAL DOCUMENT'



Mirziyoyev said they signed a historical document on deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership.

Noting that Erdoğan's interest and affection for Uzbekistan has increased over the years, Mirziyoyev said the meeting was "very meaningful" and they built "new and stronger bridges for cooperation."

"In recent years, Türkiye has had a large population and reputation not only in its own region and the Islamic world but all over the world. It has become a rapidly developing country in all areas," he said.

Stressing that Türkiye was a reliable partner that first recognized and supported the independence of Uzbekistan, Mirziyoyev said that although Türkiye is far from his country, they have a common language, religion and traditions that bind "brotherly peoples" together.

In 1991, Türkiye was the first country to recognize the newly independent Uzbekistan, and diplomatic relations were established in 1992.

Ankara attaches great importance to the improvement of cooperation with the Turkic Republic of Uzbekistan in all fields and wishes to further develop its relations, benefiting from the close ties.