Nearly half of Germans fear terror attacks at Euro 2024 - survey

Almost 50% of the population is anxious about potential acts of terrorism during Euro 2024 in Germany, according to a recent survey. The online survey, conducted from April 18 to 25, involved 2,065 people.

Concerns about potential terrorist attacks during the Euro 2024 in Germany worry almost half of the population, a new survey has found.



According to the survey published on Wednesday by YouGov in cooperation with the Sinus Institute, 12% of those questioned were very concerned, while 35% indicated that they were somewhat concerned.



On the other hand, 24% were not very concerned, and 12% were not concerned at all, with 16% of those questioned either had no opinion or did not answer the question.



The survey also revealed that almost half of the respondents (46%) claimed to be indifferent to the upcoming tournament. Furthermore, 11% expressed opposition to the tournament, while 32% said they were looking forward to it.



The tournament starts on June 14 when hosts Germany play against Scotland in Munich and the final on July 14 will be in Berlin.











