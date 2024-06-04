Chief advisor of Turkish President Erdoğan, White House’s Sullivan discuss Gaza over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's chief advisor Akif Çağatay Kılıç and U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday discussed Israel's continuing attacks on Gaza in a phone call.

They also discussed Türkiye-U.S. relations, the Russia-Ukraine war and other regional issues, according to information obtained from officials.

Kılıç and Sullivan, who also focused on counterterrorism and other items on the bilateral agenda, also discussed cooperation in the fight against regional threats posed by the PKK and ISIS/Daesh terror groups, as well as Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ).

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fethullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 wounded in Türkiye.

Gülen has long lived in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania. Since the 2016 coup attempt, Turkish leaders have sought the extradition of Gülen, but U.S. officials have not approved it.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. the YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

















