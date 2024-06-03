Israel says its embassy in Romania firebombed amid Gaza war

Israel said Monday that its embassy in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, was firebombed.

A Foreign Ministry statement said a man, apparently of Syrian origin, hurled a Molotov cocktail at the embassy building, causing a small fire.

No injuries or damage were reported.

The suspect was arrested by Romanian security forces.

The arson attack came amid Israel's deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack last Oct. 7, killing more than 36,400 Palestinians and injuring over 82,600 others.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.