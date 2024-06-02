Erdoğan: This barbarian called Netanyahu must be stopped not to drag whole world into disaster

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered the closing speech at the AK Party's Kızılcahamam Camp.



"This barbarian called Netanyahu, who is dragging our region and the whole world into disaster, must be stopped. Türkiye objects to persecution, massacre, injustice going on for 76 years on every platform. We stand by Palestinian people with all our means,'' Erdoğan stressed in his televised address on Sunday.



In his speech, Erdoğan laid out the following keynotes:



"The massacre in Gaza, as always, topped our agenda. The Palestinian people have been subjected to oppression for exactly 76 years. The massacre in Palestine has been ongoing for 76 years without interruption. Palestinian children have been killed for 76 years.



As Türkiye, we object to this oppression on every platform. No pressure, threat, or insolence will change this. We know well how difficult and heroic the struggle of our Palestinian brothers is. We will continue to stand by our Palestinian brothers. Hamas accepted a ceasefire, while Netanyahu expanded his occupation policy.



Our aid to Gaza continues uninterrupted. We strongly support the efforts for the recognition of an independent Palestinian state. The number of countries recognizing Palestine has reached 147. Increasing this number will be the most meaningful response to Israel's occupation policies.



All values of humanity are being tested in Gaza and Palestine. Either we will pass this test, or our hearts will weigh heavier on us. We are working to increase economic pressure on Israel and supporting the recognition of an independent Palestinian State."





