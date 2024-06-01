Saudi foreign minister receives call from U.S. Secretary State to discuss Gaza ceasefire

NewsWorldSaudi foreign minister receives call from U.S. Secretary State to discuss Gaza ceasefire
According to the Saudi state news agency, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud of Saudi Arabia had a conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday. The two officials exchanged views on the most recent proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.
