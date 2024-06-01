Palestinian resistance reaffirms cease-fire stance to mediators in Gaza: Hamas chief

Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh said Friday that Palestinian resistance factions have informed mediators of their commitment to demands for a cease-fire agreement with Israel.

During a speech at the Arab National Congress in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, Haniyeh said that "concerning reports of a new Zionist stance on the hostages swap and cease-fire agreement, the resistance has reiterated to the mediators that the steadfast principles of the resistance factions cannot be compromised."

That includes "halting perpetual aggression, the complete withdrawal of the occupation army from Gaza, ending the blockade, facilitating reconstruction, and securing a dignified hostage swap deal -- a journey toward realizing the rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people for freedom, return, and independence," he added.

Through the mediation of Qatar, Egypt, and the US, Hamas and Israel have been engaged in stalled indirect negotiations for months, aiming to reach an agreement to swap hostages and end the onslaught against Gaza that erupted in early October.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since an attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 36,200 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and nearly 81,800 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in its latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.