Flavors of Turkish cuisine bring together Pakistani politicians, officials

The flavor and variety of traditional Turkish cuisines attracted top Pakistani government officials, politicians, businessmen, educators, and journalists to celebrate Turkish Breakfast Day in the port city of Karachi on Saturday.

A variety of feasts were showcased at a ceremony held at the Turkish Consulate as part of events aimed at bringing the cherished Turkish breakfast tradition to a global audience.

The tradition is also part of the UNESCO-designated annual World Breakfast Day, which takes place on the first Sunday in June.

The event's chief guest was Syed Murad Ali Shah, the chief minister of eastern Sindh province, for which Karachi serves as the capital.

Other attendees included Federal Minister Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman, Advisor to Prime Minister Feroze Alam Shah, Karachi Port Trust Chairman Syed Syedain Raza, Chairman Higher Education Commission Sindh Dr. Tariq Rafi, Chairman Trade Development Authority Pakistan Zubair Motiwala, and Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) Karachi Coordinator Halil Ibrahim Basaran.

The event featured an array of traditional Turkish cuisine such as Su Boregi (pastry with feta cheese filling), Sucuklu Yumurta (eggs and sausage), salami, Menemen (scrambled eggs with cottage cheese), Simit (sesame bread rings), and Pogaca (buns stuffed with cottage cheese), as well as Turkish tea offered to the guests.

Speaking at the gathering, Turkish Consul General Cemal Sangu said the idea behind the annual event is to bring the people of the two brotherly countries together and introduce the tapestry of Turkish culture and taste to Pakistanis.

Such events, he added, serve as symbols of unity and brotherhood between the two countries.

"It shows our love and sentiments for you," he remarked.