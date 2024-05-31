News World Ukraine signs security agreements with Sweden, Iceland and Norway

Ukraine signs security agreements with Sweden, Iceland and Norway

"The agreement is a powerful signal to Russia that it is basically pointless to continue the war with the assumption that Western countries will tire," Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Friday before the signing ceremony in Stockholm.

Published May 31,2024

"The agreement is a powerful signal to Russia that it is basically pointless to continue the war with the assumption that Western countries will tire," Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Friday before the signing ceremony in Stockholm.





Kristersson described supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia as a "fundamental, existential task" for the countries of Northern Europe, whose security is also threatened by Russia's actions.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Sweden for the assistance provided. "Only together can we stop the madness from Moscow," he emphasized.





The agreements are initially valid for 10 years. Ukraine has already signed similar security deals with Denmark and Finland.



Zelensky is in Stockholm for the third Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit. According to Kristersson, talks were planned on the provision of further air defence, a peace summit in Switzerland in June as well as help on Ukraine's path to joining the NATO military alliance and the European Union.



Zelensky also has separate meetings with the heads of government of Finland, Denmark, Norway and Iceland.











