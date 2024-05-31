Erdoğan, Libyan PM Dbeibeh discuss bilateral ties and latest developments during Ankara meeting

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday hosted Libya's prime minister, with bilateral ties, along with regional and global matters, on the agenda, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan received Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh at the Presidential Complex in the Turkish capital Ankara, the directorate said in a statement, adding that the two leaders discussed "Türkiye-Libya relations, the latest developments in Libya, Israel's attacks on Palestinian territories, as well as regional and global problems."

During the meeting, Erdoğan said Ankara is willing to provide support in launching dialogue to "ensure unity and solidarity in Libya by protecting the legitimacy of the Government of National Unity of Libya," which Dbeibeh heads.

Noting that relations between Türkiye and Libya continue to develop "in all fields," the statement said Erdoğan underlined that on energy cooperation, the two countries should be in "close contact to protect their common interests in the Eastern Mediterranean."

"Expressing his appreciation for Libya's support for the Palestinian cause, President Erdoğan stated that he supported Libya's decision to intervene in the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, much like Türkiye's," the statement added.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since an attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 36,200 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and nearly 81,800 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in its latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.