Biden granted Ukraine secret approval to use U.S. weapons to strike inside Russia: Report

U.S. President Joe Biden has granted Ukraine secret approval to use U.S.-supplied weapons to strike inside of Russia, but only near the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv where hostilities have been raging, according to a report published Thursday.

The permission is intended to help Kyiv better defend against Russian attacks on Ukraine's second-largest city, the Politico news website reported, citing two Biden administration officials, and two people familiar with the matter.

"The president recently directed his team to ensure that Ukraine is able to use U.S. weapons for counter-fire purposes in Kharkiv so Ukraine can hit back at Russian forces hitting them or preparing to hit them," the official said. They maintained, however, that restrictions on using U.S. weapons to strike targets deep inside of Russia remain in place.

The revised limitations come after Russia renewed offensive efforts to seize Kharkiv earlier this month, and an official said Ukraine asked for them in the wake of Russia's effort.

Ukraine is now able to use U.S. weapons to carry out a number of attacks against Russia, including hitting rockets and rocket launchers near Kharkiv, downing missiles bound for the city, striking Russian troops amassing along the border, and shooting at bombers launching missiles at targets inside of Ukraine.

Strikes on civilian infrastructure are still forbidden, as are the use of long-range missiles to strike deep inside of Russia, according to Politico.

The National Security Council, the division of the White House that normally fields questions on matters of national security, did not immediately return a request for comment on the report. But Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said "there's been no change in our policy," emphasizing that U.S. security aid is to be used within Ukraine.

"We don't encourage attacks or enable attacks inside of Russia. We believe that Ukraine can be effective by focusing on tactical and operational targets that directly influence the conflict within its boundaries, rather than going after larger geopolitical targets within Russia. So our policy hasn't changed," she said.