U.S., Israeli defense chiefs discuss 'urgent importance' of opening Rafah border crossing for aid

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, discussed Israel's operations in the Gaza Strip, the Pentagon said Thursday.

During the telephone call on Wednesday, Austin and Gallant exchanged views on "the need to sustain increased deliveries of humanitarian assistance, and the urgent importance of opening the Rafah Border Crossing for the continued flow of aid," spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.

Austin offered condolences to the families of seven hostages whose bodies were recovered in Gaza and reiterated his demand for the immediate release of all hostages, said Ryder.

"Secretary Austin and Minister Gallant also discussed efforts to improve real-time communications between humanitarian providers and the Israeli military," he added.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 36,224 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, mostly women and children, and over 81,700 injured, according to local health authorities.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in its latest ruling has ordered it to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.