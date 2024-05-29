Informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers to be held in Prague on May 30-31

An informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers will be held in the Czech capital Prague on May 30-31.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected to repeat a call for NATO to increase its contribution to the anti-terrorism endeavor and underline the country's expectations from its NATO allies with regard to fighting the PKK terror group.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Fidan is also expected to urge the NATO allies to lift all restrictions on arms exports to Türkiye and call them to fulfill their obligations originating from the 2023 Vilnius Summit.

During the meeting, NATO allies will discuss the central issues concerning the alliance, including improving deterrence, support for Ukraine and the efforts related to the alliance's southern flank.

They will also discuss preparations of the foreign ministers' meeting that will be held in Washington on July 9-11.