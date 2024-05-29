News World Bayern close to appointing Kompany as new coach

Bayern close to appointing Kompany as new coach

According to reports, Bayern Munich is set to make an announcement on Wednesday regarding Vincent Kompany joining the team as their new coach.

Bayern Munich were reportedly set to announce the signing of Vincent Kompany as their new coach later on Wednesday.



Kompany is set to sign a three-year contract to succeed Thomas Tuchel which would end a long search for a new coach.



Former Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed the previous day that Bayern had agreed to sign the former SV Hamburg and Manchester City defender who was in charge of Burnley the past two seasons.



"Our board member for sport [Max Eberl] has decided to go for Vincent Kompany as new head coach. We are set to complete the final details and then it will be official," Rummenigge told Sky Italia.



Rummenigge said that former Bayern coach Pep Guardiola, under whom Kompany played at City, was sounded out about the 38-year-old Belgian.



"Pep Guardiola was also helping us with Kompany, he spoke very highly of Vincent as a talented coach. Pep knows Vincent well and his opinion was really appreciated," Rummenigge said.



Kompany was not Bayern's first choice candidate but emerged after Xabi Alonso from Bundesliga and German Cup champions Bayer Leverkusen, Germany coach Nagelsmanm and Austria helmsman Ralf Rangnick said they were staying put.



Oliver Glasner was not allowed to leave Crystal Palace, former Bayern and Germany coach Hansi Flick appears Barcelona-bound, and Tuchel also said he would not stay on after all.



Bayern are set to pay Burnley a compensation fee estimated at between €10 and €12 million ($10.8-13 million) for Kompany who was contracted there until 2028, led them into the Premier League in his first term but was relegated in the past campaign.









