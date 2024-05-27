Israeli army blows up Palestinian vehicles in West Bank

The Israeli army blew up several Palestinian vehicles early Monday during a raid in the town of Kafr Dan near Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank.

An Israeli military force stormed the town early Monday, searching several homes, witnesses told Anadolu.

Armed clashes erupted between armed Palestinians and the Israeli army, with explosions heard at various locations in the town, the witnesses added.

The army destroyed several vehicles belonging to Palestinians before withdrawing from Kafr Dan, they said.

Meanwhile, the al-Quds Brigades, the Islamic Jihad Movement's armed wing, said in a statement that they engaged in armed clashes with Israeli forces in Kafr Dan and targeted the army's vehicles with explosive devices.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip after a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, a city in southern Gaza where more than a million displaced Palestinians had sought refuge.







