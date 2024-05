Galatasaray secured a 3-1 away victory against Tümosan Konyaspor, reaching 102 points and achieving their second consecutive league title, and their 24th overall championship.

Arriving in Istanbul at night, the yellow-red team moved to the Florya training facilities, where they celebrated the title to the fullest with the fans who greeted them there.



Galatasaray fans poured into the streets joyfully to celebrate the 24th Super Lig title throughout Türkiye until the early hours of the morning.