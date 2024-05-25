ARMENIAN PREMIERS HELICOPTER MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING DUE TO BAD WEATHER

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Saturday that his helicopter made an emergency landing due to bad weather.

The incident occurred near Vanadzor, Armenia's third largest city and the capital of Lori province in the northern mountainous region, Pashinyan wrote on Facebook.

"Due to bad weather, our helicopter made an emergency landing in Vanadzor. Now we continue the trip by car. I wish you all a good day," he said.

According to media reports, the prime minister was heading to the settlement of Baganis on the border with Azerbaijan, where the border was recently demarcated.







