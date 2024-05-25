6 killed as Israeli jets hit house sheltering displaced Palestinians in Nuseirat refugee camp

At least six Palestinians were killed and 20 others were injured on Saturday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a unit housing displaced people in the Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, medical sources said.

The Al-Awda Hospital said it received dead and injured after the Israeli attack.

Witnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli warplane targeted a non-govermental women's activity center in the camp, resulting in casualties that also included children. Medical teams and civil defense crews were working to search for victims from under the rubble, they said.

Israel has killed nearly 36,000 Palestinians since a cross-border attack by Hamas that claimed 1,200 lives. More than seven months into the conflict, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has mandated Tel Aviv to prevent its forces from committing genocidal acts, and ensure humanitarian aid reaches civilians in Gaza. In its latest ruling on Friday, the UN court ordered Israel to halt its offensive in the southern city of Rafah, which it invaded on May 6.





