Türkiye nabs 2 foreign nationals wanted by Interpol

Turkish police have arrested two foreign nationals wanted by Interpol, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Thursday.

Sead Dedeic, a Montenegrin national, wanted with Interpol red notice, and Marciano Eugene Ruimwijk, a Dutch national, wanted with the Interpol Red Diffusion Message (Urgent Capture Message) were nabbed in Istanbul, the minister said on X.

They were wanted on various counts, including drug trafficking, he said.

"We will not give breathing space to national and international organized crime organizations, poison traffickers, and gangs that disturb the peace of our people," Yerlikaya said.









