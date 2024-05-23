International Court of Justice " to deliver order on additional measures in Israel genocide case

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will deliver on Friday its order on the request for additional provisional measures in the genocide case.

"A public sitting will take place at 3 p.m. at the Peace Palace in The Hague, during which Judge Nawaf Salam, President of the Court, will read out the Court's Order," the top UN court said in a statement on Thursday.

Last week, the ICJ held a two-day hearing for additional provisional measures against Israel. It ended with the court's request from Israel to provide information about the existing humanitarian conditions in the designated evacuation zones in the Gaza Strip.

More than 35,600 Palestinians have been killed, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and nearly 79,900 others injured since last October.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the ICJ.

In a related development, International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan on Monday said he has reasonable grounds to believe that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant bear criminal responsibility for "war crimes and crimes against humanity" committed on Palestinian territories, specifically the Gaza Strip.









