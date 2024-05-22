UN chief continuing to 'work towards two-state solution' in Israeli-Palestinian conflict: Spokesman

The UN on Wednesday noted Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' continued support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Asked about Ireland, Norway and Spain's decision to recognize a Palestinian state, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters the decisions by those countries have been made as sovereign states.

"The Secretary-General (Guterres) will continue to work towards a two-state solution for two states, Israel and Palestine, living side by side peace and security and to honor the right of self-determination of the Palestinian peace," he said.

Refraining from commenting on how the decisions by the three European countries might affect the current situation, Dujarric said, "We are very focused on the parties finding the will and the courage to come to the agreement on a cease-fire so that we can get the humanitarian aid in, the hostages can be released without any condition, that we can get back on track towards a political agreement."

- UN General Assembly president 'fully supports' two-state solution

UN General Assembly spokeswoman Monica Grayley also responded to a question about Ireland, Norway and Spain's move, saying the President of the 78th UN General Assembly, Dennis Francis, does not interfere with decisions of member states.

Noting that member states have the right to make their own decisions as sovereign states, Grayley added that Francis "fully supports the resolutions of the General Assembly that very clearly outlined the necessity or the importance of having two states living peacefully side by side."







