EU foreign policy chief vows to push for common EU position on 2-state solution

Following the decision by three European countries to recognize Palestine as a state, the EU foreign policy chief said on Wednesday that he will "relentlessly work" to promote a common EU position on a two-state solution.

"I take note of today's announcement by 2 EU Member States -Ireland and Spain- and by Norway on the recognition of the State of Palestine," Josep Borrell said on X.

Borrell added: "Within the framework of the Common Foreign and Security Policy, I will relentlessly work with all Member States to promote a common EU position based on a 2-state solution."

Earlier, Norway, Ireland, and Spain announced that they would recognize Palestine as a state as of May 28.

The announcements by the three European countries come as Israel continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in the besieged enclave.

Palestine is already recognized by eight European countries: Bulgaria, Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Sweden, and the Greek Cypriot administration.

Over 35,700 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 80,000 others injured since last October following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered it to ensure that its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.