Turkish vice president, foreign minister attend Iranian president’s funeral

Türkiye's Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday attended the funeral of late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in the capital Tehran.

The Interim President Mohammad Mokhber and Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri hosted the funeral.

Following the prayers, Yilmaz and Fidan conveyed their condolences to Mokhber and Bagheri.

Presidents and prime ministers from 10 different countries, ministers from 20 different countries, and around 20 parliamentary speakers or special representatives from other countries attended the funeral.

Raisi's body will be taken to the city of Mashhad, while Amir-Abdollahian's body will be buried in Tehran.

The burial procedures will take place after the ceremonies, scheduled for Thursday.

On May 19, a helicopter carrying Iran's president and foreign minister crashed in the Iranian province of East Azerbaijan.

The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Pir Hossein Kolivand, announced on Monday that all the passengers and crew of the helicopter had died in the crash.







