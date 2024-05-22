Ex-Russian army general detained on suspicion of fraud

A former Russian army commander who previously oversaw the defense of occupied Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region has been detained on suspicion of fraud, state media reported Tuesday.

The 235th Garrison Military Court is taking up the case against Maj. Gen. Ivan Popov, the former commander of the 58th Guards Combined Arms Army, who will be held in custody for two months, said the Russian state news agency TASS.

"We can confirm that on May 17, the court detained Maj. Gen. Ivan Popov on suspicion of fraud on a particularly large scale," TASS quoted the court as saying.

It did not specify whether Popov was relieved of his duties before or after his detention.

The case is being investigated by the Main Military Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, it said.









