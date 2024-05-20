WikiLeaks co-founder Assange wins bid to appeal against his U.S. extradition

WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange on Monday won a legal bid to appeal against his extradition to the U.S.

Assange, who was to be extradited to the U.S. on espionage charges, will now take his case to a new appeal hearing.

The WikiLeaks co-founder has been facing 17 espionage charges on which he may receive up to 175 years in prison.

Assange, who has been detained in a UK prison since 2019, faces extradition over allegations of leaking classified military documents in 2010-2011.

The UK High Court, in a pivotal 2021 ruling, decreed that Assange should be extradited, dismissing assertions over his fragile mental state and the risks he might face in a U.S. correctional facility.

Following suit, the Supreme Court in 2022 upheld the decision, while then-Home Secretary Priti Patel affirmed the extradition order, intensifying the legal battle.

In his latest bid for a reprieve, Assange is seeking authorization to scrutinize Patel's determination and challenge the initial 2021 court verdict.

A UK High Court ruling in March granted Assange the right to appeal his extradition to the U.S., deciding against his immediate extradition to the U.S.