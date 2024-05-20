PAKISTAN DECLARES NATIONAL MOURNING AS SOUTH ASIAN LEADERS CONDOLE DEATH OF IRANS PRESIDENT

Pakistan declared national mourning as South Asian leaders on Monday expressed their condolences over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other senior government officials, who were killed in a helicopter crash.

Tehran confirmed on Monday morning that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other officials died in a helicopter crash in a mountainous area of East Azerbaijan Province on Sunday afternoon.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed "deepest" condolences on Raisi's death on behalf of his government and the Pakistani people.

In a post on X, he said the "great" Iranian nation will overcome this tragedy with "customary courage."

Raisi had visited Pakistan last month.

"Pakistan will observe a day of mourning and the flag will fly at half-mast as a mark of respect for President Raisi and his companions and in solidarity with Brotherly Iran," said Sharif.

Separately, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is "saddened and shocked" over the demise of Raisi.

"His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow," he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu expressed his "deep sadness" at Raisi's untimely passing.

"I pray to Almighty Allah to bless the souls of President Raisi, Foreign Minister Abdollahian, and others who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident and to grant them Jannatul Firdaus(heaven)," Muizzu said in a post on X.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and people of Iran at this time of profound grief," he added.

Moreover, a top Muslim cleric in Indian-administered Kashmir, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, also expressed "deep" sadness over the tragic death of Iran's president and foreign minister.

Farooq expressed condolences to the Iranian people, saying: "In this moment of grief, we stand in solidarity with all those mourning this great loss."

Earlier, Iranian Deputy President for Executive Affairs Mohsen Mansouri announced in a message on his X account that everyone on board died, including the president, foreign minister, accompanying delegation, and helicopter crew.

Raisi, Amir-Abdollahian, East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malik Rahmeti, and Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim were all on board the helicopter.















