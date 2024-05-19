Dozens of Palestinians killed in Israeli raids on Gaza Strip

Mourners react next to the bodies of Palestinians killed in an Israeli strike, at Al-Aqsa hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, May 19, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

Dozens of Palestinians were killed and others injured on Sunday in a series of Israeli raids across all governorates of the Gaza Strip.

In the northern Gaza Strip, medical sources told Anadolu that "more than 40 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded in three massacres committed by the occupation on Saturday night in northern Gaza, some of them arrived at Kamal Adwan Hospital, and others are still under the rubble."

Eyewitnesses reported that violent clashes broke out between resistance members and Israeli forces, amid explosions and continuous intense artillery shelling on several areas in the North Gaza Governorate.

They pointed out that there was heavy artillery shelling on several areas in the towns of Jabalia and Beit Lahia and the vicinity of the Kamal Adwan Hospital.

For days, clashes between Palestinian resistance fighters and Israeli forces have been escalating east of the city of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.

In the central Gaza Strip, medical sources confirmed to Anadolu that "the director of the Central Governorate Investigations, Zaher Hamid Al-Houli, and his colleague Jihad Al-Hamidi were killed in an Israeli attack on the city of Deir Al-Balah."

Also, at least 20 Palestinians, mostly children and women, were killed and dozens of others were injured as a result of an Israeli airstrike targeting a residential area at the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on Sunday.

The Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported medical and civil defense teams recovered the bodies of at least 20 people from beneath the rubble of the targeted homes.

Israeli warplanes also targeted Palestinians in the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip, killing three Palestinians and injuring several others, said medical sources.

In Gaza City, medical sources at the Baptist Hospital said six Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing of a house on Jaffa Street in the Daraj neighborhood, east of the city.

Two Palestinians were also killed and others were injured as a result of a bombing that targeted a school housing displaced people in the center of Gaza City, they added.

A number of Palestinians were also injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a residential apartment in the Al-Shati Camp west of Gaza City.

Meanwhile, in the southern Gaza Strip, at least five Palestinians were killed within 24 hours due to Israeli raids, medical sources at the Kuwait Hospital in Rafah told Anadolu.

Eyewitnesses reported that violent clashes erupted between Palestinian resistance fighters and the Israeli army east of the city, resulting in columns of smoke rising from the area.

The Israeli army continues its military operation against Rafah, which began on May 6, disregarding regional and international warnings about its repercussions.

According to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), the operation in Rafah has forcibly displaced over 630,000 people to Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

Israel continued its brutal offensive on Gaza despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 35,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and over 79,300 others injured since October following an attack by Hamas.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.















