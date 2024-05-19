AZERBAIJANS ALIYEV SAYS HIS PRAYERS ARE WITH IRANS RAISI AFTER BIDDING FAREWELL EARLIER

Azerbaijan's Aliyev says his prayers are with Iran's Raisi after bidding farewell earlier

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said on Sunday he was profoundly troubled by news of the Iranian president's helicopter crash landing after bidding a friendly farewell to Ebrahim Raisi earlier in the day.

"Today, after bidding a friendly farewell to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, we were profoundly troubled by the news of a helicopter carrying the top delegation crash-landing in Iran," Aliyev said.

"Our prayers to Allah Almighty are with President Ebrahim Raisi and the accompanying delegation. As a neighbor, friend, and brotherly country, the Republic of Azerbaijan stands ready to offer any assistance needed."