U.S., Israeli defense chiefs discuss humanitarian assistance in Gaza

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke by phone Thursday with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant on the need to increase humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

"Secretary Austin discussed U.S. progress on opening the maritime corridor to surge humanitarian assistance to Gaza. Minister Gallant and Secretary Austin reviewed the latest efforts to secure the release of hostages held captive by Hamas," Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.

The phone call came after United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced early Thursday that a floating pier was anchored to the beach in Gaza and trucks carrying humanitarian assistance are expected to begin moving ashore "in the coming days."

Austin also reinforced the "unquestionable necessity" to ensure the protection of civilians alongside the uninterrupted flow of aid before any potential Israeli military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, Ryder added.

The Israeli army launched an offensive on May 6 in Rafah, home to around 1.5 million displaced Palestinians, with the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) estimating that around 600,000 people have fled the city since the start of the Israeli attack.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

More than 35,200 Palestinians have been killed and over 79,200 others injured since last October following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure that its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.